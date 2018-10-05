Govt considering Fakhar Imam for PAC chairman

ISLAMABAD: As the opposition stick to its claim of having chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee, the government comes up with the name of Syed Fakhar Imam to lead the PAC.

According to sources, the PTI sticks to its position of not to give the chairmanship of the PAC to Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and considering a name of Fakhar Imam to lead the Parliament’s accountability body. Sources said there was a consensus within the PTI to propose the name of Fakhar Imam to head the PAC and it is expected the name would be finalised within next two to three days after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Syed Fakhar Imam, a former Speaker National Assembly, who defeated the nominee of General Ziaul Haq in the Speaker elections in 1885 and be considered an upright person who also have good reputation. However, the Opposition sticks to its claim of having the right to have a chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee and will not compromise on it and if it was denied then they will not give names for PAC and other standing committees of the National Assembly. The opposition legislators were of the opinion that it was not matter of ego but of the parliamentary tradition as the parliaments run as per its tradition not of likes and dislikes.

All the main opposition parties including the PML-N, PPP and MMA were on same page on the matter of right of the Opposition Leader to lead the PAC and for taking a joint stance if the chairmanship of the PAC was denied to opposition.