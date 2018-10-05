President Alvi praises Wafaqi Mohtasib’s role in providing free, speedy justice

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that the institution of Wafaqi Mohtasib has a very important role in the provision of free of cost and speedy justice to the people. During his visit to Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat Islamabad, President emphasised that provision of expeditious and inexpensive justice is the constitutional responsibility of the government. He underscored the need for utilising latest information technology tools to improve the service delivery in this regard. He added that awareness campaigns should be launched so that more and more people could approach this Secretariat for cost free and quick relief against mal-administration of the government organisations.

He appreciated Wafaqi Mohtasib’s role for resolution of complaints at the proverbial doorstep of the complainants in many districts under the Outreach Complaint Resolution System. He also expressed his satisfaction over the initiatives of the Wafaqi Mohtasib to examine issues and to suggest remedial measures for improvement in the working of government departments.

He also commended the steps taken by Wafaqi Mohtasib for improvement in living conditions of prisoners, especially the women and children in Pakistani jails. He highlighted that there is a need to work toward the protection of children rights in addition to discouraging domestic violence against the children. He also assured his complete support to the institution in discharge of its duties and functions.

On his arrival, he was briefed in detail on the functions and activities of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat. Wafaqi Mohtasib Syed Tahir Shahbaz and senior officers were also present on the occasion.