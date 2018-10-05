Senate body announces roadmap for freedom of expression

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has announced the roadmap for protection of freedom of expression and said that there will be public hearing on the matter saying that freedom of expression is getting equal to facing death in the country.

The meeting of Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights chaired by Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar was held in Islamabad on Thursday.

The committee while expressing concern over restrains on certain freedoms of citizen declared it clear violation of the constitution and announced that parliament will take every possible step for protection of the expression.

The committee said that all content concerning minorities in textbooks should be reviewed and suggested that any material spreading hate should be expunged from the syllabus. The committee further said these suggestions emanated from a discussion on the state of minority communities in the country. We lie on international forums when we say that Pakistan’s government is working towards providing our minorities their rights, Khokhar said. Years have passed since the Gojra incident and the Joseph Colony incident without progress in the cases, claims were made about arresting the culprits and bringing them to justice, he added. However, the men arrested in the cases were eventually set free.

Responding to the statement a representative of the Punjab police briefed the meeting on the Joseph Colony incident. The police investigated the Joseph Colony incident and made arrests in the case. However 63 members of the community went to court and recorded statements in favour of the culprits which forced the court to set them free, the representative told the meeting.

The committee commented that culprits in the case were set free because of the lack of evidence against them. The system has continuously failed to safeguard the rights of minorities, Khokhar regretted. If the police had support from political figures and the government, they would be able to give better results, the police representative retorted.

Briefing the committee on the demolition of an Ahmadi place of worship in Sialkot earlier this year the Punjab police representative said the issue had arisen when members of the community wished to add another storey to a place of worship. However the administration took notice of the second storey being built and sealed the building. The situation worsened once people from the District Management Authority came to demolish the illegal construction, the committee was told.

The committee chairman also took up for discussion a controversial ad targeting a Pashtun leader. An advertisement campaign regarding safety measures to be taken during the month of Muharram portrayed the chief of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) Manzoor Pashteen in a negative light, head of the committee observed saying that the campaign has hurt the sentiments of the Pashtun community.

The Punjab government’s director general of public relations (DGPR) told the meeting that the ads have been released by the Punjab government. However the video for these ads was made by an advertising agency and no department of the Punjab government was involved in its creation, he said adding that the matter has been investigated and the agency involved blacklisted. The director of coordination has also been removed from his post, DGPR said. In response to this Senator Farhatullah Babar said that the Ministry of Interior’s letter to the advertising agency should be provided to the committee. The terms of reference through which the inquiry in the advertisement campaign was made should also be given to the committee, Senator Babar added.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman told the committee that the ad has run on a state-run television channel and he has no authority over it. The state television channel does not fall under PEMRA, the chairman explained while adding that he did what he could do on the matter that is wrote to the state-run broadcaster and pointed out the ad for review. The committee asked for a copy of the letter written by the authority to the TV channel.

The committee also discussed the matter of media censorship in the country. Media persons are being pressured and the environment for working journalists is constantly deteriorating, Khokhar observed noting that this was against the spirit of Article 91 of the Constitution. The reality of pressure on the media should be brought to the fore; Khokhar said acknowledging that political parties have also raised the matter at various fora.

Member of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) Duraid Qureshi told the committee that when members of the association raise their voices against censorship their channels are taken off air. I have come to this meeting on the Human Rights Committee’s insistence now they should take the responsibility of making sure our channels are not taken off air, Qureshi said.

The committee will write to all Inspectors General of police and tell them to register FIRs against cable operators who take channels off air, the committee chairman assured. --Sabah