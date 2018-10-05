Southgate rewarded for WC run with new contract

LONDON: Gareth Southgate has been rewarded for guiding England to this year’s World Cup semi-finals with a new contract, the Football Association (FA) announced on Thursday.

The 48-year-old’s new deal will see him through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and see his pay rise to a reported Â£3million ($3.9million) per year.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the national team through the next two major tournaments,” said Southgate, whose previous deal was due to expire after the Euro 2020 finals.

Southgate, who ultimately saw England beaten 2-1 by Croatia in their first World Cup semi-final since 1990, said he was fortunate to have a great back-up team — his assistant Steve Holland was also awarded a new contract, and the players performing on the pitch.