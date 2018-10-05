WC trophy taken to GCU, Wagha border

LAHORE: The ICC World Cup 2019 trophy was on Thursday morning taken to Government College University and later in the evening at Wagha border and was put on display for the students of the university and the general public and Rangers alike to have the close feel with the trophy.

The trophy that reached Lahore on Wednesday is on Pakistan tour till October 13. It will be taken to Islamabad in its second leg of Pakistan tour and then to Karachi for its final journey here. Member of the 1992 World Cup winning Pakistan team Mushtaq Ahmed took the trophy to GCU Oval Hockey ground where the faculty and students throng to have a close look at the masterpiece. Later in the evening the trophy was taken to Wagha Border where the paramilitary force put it in the middle of the road where they parade for the flag-lowering ceremony.