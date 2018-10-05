National Veterans Cricket gets underway

LAHORE: Amar Cables won this season’s opening match of the National Veterans Cricket Championship beating Lahore Badshah by 36 runs at the Shah Faisal Ground on Thursday.

Scores: Amar Cables 247/6 in 30 overs (Tahir Mughal 130*, Zahoor Elahi 46, Ahmad Shahab 19, Jamshaid Salman 18, Afzal Shah 18, Imtiaz Shah 2/52). Lahore Badshah 211/9 in 30 overs (Zeeshan Butt 78, Tariq Mehmood 39, Yasin Cheema 25, Yasir Junaid 27*, Rehan Rauf 4/40 inluding hat-trick, Akbar Ali 3/41).

On the occasion of opening match, Chief Executive PVCA Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi inaugurated 5th Shami Veterans Cricket Cub. Also present on the occasion were cricket organisers Mian Tasaddaq Rasool, Salman Khan, Aftab Qarshi and Amer Ilyas Butt.