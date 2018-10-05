3 uncapped players in England Women T20 squad

LONDON: England have included three uncapped players, Kirstie Gordon, Linsey Smith and Sophia Dunkley in a 15-member squad for the Women World T20 to be held in West Indies in November this year.

Gordon, the left-arm spinner from Nottinghamshire, has picked up 29 scalps at an average of 13.24 in T20s this year. She also helped Loughborough Lightning reach the final of Women’s Super League this season by bagging 17 wickets at 12.47. The 21-year-old also played for Scotland in the Women’s World Cup Qualifiers last year, taking eight wickets at an average of 14.75.

Meanwhile, Heather Knight will again captain the side. Tammy Beaumont from Kent will be one of the mainstays of the batting line-up, having notched up 376 runs in T20Is this year. Danielle Wyatt, the opener, who has a strike-rate of 162.8 in T20Is in 2018, is also a key member of the side. Natalie Sciver, the Hong Kong-born all-rounder, has also been in good nick in T20Is this year with 168 runs to her name.