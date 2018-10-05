Narrow win for K-Electric in PPFL

KARACHI: Defending champions K-Electric finally pulled off their first win when they edged Karachi Port Trust (KPT) 1-0 in their third round outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at the Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Wednesday night.

After a barren but action-packed first half international Mohammad Riaz hit the winner for K-Electric in the 48th minute. K-Electric, who won their first title in 2014-15 season after which league was missed three times due to legal issues, played superb game in the showdown which also saw them missing several chances that came in their way. The win took K-Electric’s points to five from three encounters.

K-Electric’s assistant coach Mohammad Essa was happy with his side’s ultimate win.“Before the match I told my boys that we are at number seven at the points table and we direly need a win and this motivated them and we got the desired result,” Essa told The News from Multan on Thursday. K-Electric also had the support of Nigerian defender Wilson Segun in the game. Wilson, who had a couple of previous successful stints with the Karachi-based side, joined the team the other day. The Nigerian striker Oludeyi Sunday was also expected to join K-Electric for the season but he could not come due to an NOC issue from a club of Oman which he had joined.

Both Sunday and Wilson had played a key role in K-Electric’s maiden title victory three years ago.Essa said that they had also recruited Ali Khan and Nouman, who belonged to Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA). “Both are good players,” Essa said. They both also represented Pakistan in the Asian Games in Indonesia this sumnmer.

Meanwhile in the other showdown of the night former champions WAPDA overwhelmed Chaman’s Afghan FC 2-1 in a tight game.Ahmed Faheem put Wapda ahead in the very first minute. Hasnain Abbas added to the misery of Afghan FC when he doubled Wapda’s lead in the 50th minute.

However Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman reduced Afghan FC’s deficit through a 66th minute strike.This was also WAPDA’s first win in the season whose first round is being conducted for the first time in Multan under floodlights. Two matches are held daily in the 16-team event. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) are yet to join the league due to financial issues. The organisers have rescheduled their matches and the department has been asked to ensure its team’s presence in the Lahore round which will begin later this month at the Punjab Stadium.