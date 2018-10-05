Fri October 05, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 5, 2018

Messi, Coutinho impress as Barca blow away Spurs

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi appears a man on a mission in the Champions League this season after making it five goals in two games following Barcelona’s 4-2 win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

Three quarter-final exits in a row have left Barca, and Messi, desperate to make amends. He began with a hat-trick against PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou last month and delivered another statement performance at Wembley.

A mesmeric display included Messi scoring two, hitting the post twice, and having a creative hand in the other pair of goals scored by Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic. It was a familiar tale of woe for English opposition, against whom the Argentinian has now scored 21 goals and registered six assists in total, more than any other nationality or club.

He is already the top scorer in this season’s Champions League, two ahead of Paulo Dybala, Edin Dzeko and Neymar. After a turbulent week, which had included two draws and a defeat in La Liga, Valverde rolled the dice again, replacing Ousmane Dembele with Arthur Melo and pushing Philippe Coutinho out of the middle trio and into the attack.

Coutinho is considered by Barcelona to be the natural successor to Andres Iniesta but he was lethal further forward while the 22-year-old Arthur, on his first Champions League start, showed maturity beyond his years. The success of Arthur and Coutinho, however, raises question marks for Dembele and Arturo Vidal, with the latter the more experienced option to replace Coutinho in midfield.

Vidal, who came on in the 87th minute, posted a photo of an angry face on Instagram shortly after the match, while this was a setback too for Dembele, after an encouraging start to the season. Both could be given a chance to impress in a crunch game away to Valencia on Sunday, when Barcelona will be hoping to transfer their faultless form in Europe to La Liga.

After Valencia, Barca’s difficult month continues with three home games, starting against Sevilla and ending with ‘El Clasico’ against Real Madrid on October 28. In between, they could all but wrap up qualification to the Champions League last 16 by seeing off fellow challengers Inter Milan.

