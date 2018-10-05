Striker Milik robbed at gunpoint

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NAPLES, Italy: Napoli’s Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik was robbed at gunpoint on his way home after his team’s Champions League win over Liverpool, Italian police said on Thursday.
The 24-year-old was in his car heading towards his home at Varcaturo on the Domitian Coast 20km west of Naples at around 2am when his car was stopped by a high-powered motorcycle blocking the road.
The two assailants — whose faces were entirely covered by helmets — approached the footballer’s car and pointed a gun at him, ordering him to hand over his Rolex Daytona watch worth 7,000 euros ($8,000).
