Pak-Australia series’ logo unveiled

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has found Jubliee Insurance, Brighto Paints and Yuc Biscuits as the main sponsors for the upcoming Pakistan and Australia Test series and T20 International 2018.

The sponsors were revealed at a press conference held to unveil the logo and nomenclature of the series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion PCB Director International Cricket Zakir Khan said he was excited to be here at the logo unveiling ceremony for Pakistan-Australia series. Pakistan to start off their new season with a competitive Australian side playing a series of two Test matches and three T-20Is in the UAE which would be a great cricketing battle between the two sides.