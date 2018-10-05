PSB’s ex-DG Ganjera arrested over misuse of authority

ISLAMABAD: Former Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera was arrested in the wee hours Thursday by Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Wing for allegedly misusing his authority for construction of Mega Sports Complex in Narowal.

The former DG being the Project Director of the mega venture is alleged to have released payments without having technical know-how of the construction work and other formalities related to construction of such project. Sarfraz Rasool of Engineering department was also arrested alongwith Ganjera while Xen I Rehman was still at large. It was learnt that FIA Gujranwala has obtained five-day remand of two officials for further investigation.