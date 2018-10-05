Korea makes perfect start at LPGA Crown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
INCHEON, South Korea: World number one Park Sung-hyun led hosts South Korea to a perfect start in the UL International Crown on Thursday, as both pairs in the star-studded team beat Taiwanese opponents.
South Korea shot to the top of Pool A in front of a home crowd at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, where 32 of the best female golfers from the eight top-ranked countries teed off at the LPGA team event.
Two-time major winner Park and 10th-ranked Kim In-kyung beat Candie Kung and Phoebe Yao of Taiwan 1-up.The victory was followed by a 2-up win by South Korea’s Ryu So-yeon and Chun In-gee over Taiwan’s Teresa Lu and Hsu Wei-Ling, giving the hosts four points.
This is the third edition of the tournament, and the first to be held outside the United States. Top-seeded South Korea are trying to win their first International Crown after finishing third in 2014 and second in 2016.
