Fri October 05, 2018
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

The power of LNG

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Sports

AFP
October 5, 2018

Korea makes perfect start at LPGA Crown

INCHEON, South Korea: World number one Park Sung-hyun led hosts South Korea to a perfect start in the UL International Crown on Thursday, as both pairs in the star-studded team beat Taiwanese opponents.

South Korea shot to the top of Pool A in front of a home crowd at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, where 32 of the best female golfers from the eight top-ranked countries teed off at the LPGA team event.

Two-time major winner Park and 10th-ranked Kim In-kyung beat Candie Kung and Phoebe Yao of Taiwan 1-up.The victory was followed by a 2-up win by South Korea’s Ryu So-yeon and Chun In-gee over Taiwan’s Teresa Lu and Hsu Wei-Ling, giving the hosts four points.

This is the third edition of the tournament, and the first to be held outside the United States. Top-seeded South Korea are trying to win their first International Crown after finishing third in 2014 and second in 2016.

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds

Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate

Happy birthday PM Imran!

Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

