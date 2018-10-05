SNGPL complete semis line-up

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited became the fourth team to complete semifinals line- up of the Second Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament being played here at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore.

To earn a place among the last four, SNGPL defeated Navy in his qualification quest here on Thursday. The others teams that made their way to the semi-finals includes National Bank, Sui Southern Gas Company and Wapda.

The two semifinals will be played on Saturday with National Bank taking on Sui Southern Gas Company and Wapda playing Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. On the last day of the pool fixtures, three matches were played. But SNGPL were the team that pummeled the organizing outfit Navy 3-1.

It was a match for all to play for. The two sides were equal on points and goal difference. But SNGPL, was ahead on the number of goals scored, needed only a draw.In a well-contested first quarter, both entered the opposing circle quite a few times, occasionally testing the net minders and each earned a penalty corner.

Navy couldn’t avail while the SNGPL made their count. Mohibullah sounded the board. Navy completely dominated the first seven minutes of the second quarter. They had a number of circle penetrations but couldn’t make a dangerous attempt. With most of the naval men upfront, SNGPL cashed in on two quick counters. First resulted in a PC in the 23rd minute. A deceptive drill saw the ball reaching Suleman in the mid circle who doubled the advantage.

SNGPL: 3 (Mohibullah, Suleman, Imran)

NAVY: 1 (Asif Ali)

In the second match of the day, Wapda overpowered SSGC 3-0. Two teams had already qualified for the semi-finals and only contested for the bragging rights.

Wapda enjoy the services of a number of established members of the national team. SSGC have mainly young senior and junior internationals. Match began with both the two sides making early raids.

After wasting a good opportunity, Wapda went ahead in the 10th minute when M.Irfan Jr found the target with a top of the circle strike.

Wapda: 3 (M.Irfan, Ajaz Ahmad & Shajeeh)

Sui Southern Gas Company: 0

In the final match of eh day, PAF and Police played a two-all draw. This match too had little significance as the two sides were already out of contention for the last four. Nevertheless, it turned out into a good competitive encounter.

Police struck early when their captain Atif netted in the 5th minute. Promising Murtaza Yaqoob, grandson of late Afzal Mann (Olympic silver medallist 1964), made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute, also through an open play goal.

The two sides tried hard to gain supremacy in the remaining time but it ended 2-2.

PAF: 2 (Mushtaq & Amjad Rahman). Police: 2 (Atif & Murtaza Yaqoob).