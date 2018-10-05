Fri October 05, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2018

Pak wrestlers leave for Tokyo today

KARACHI: A couple of Pakistani wrestlers, including the premier grappler Mohammad Inam and Asad Butt, were scheduled to fly out of Islamabad for Turkey on Friday morning (today) to feature in the Beach Wrestling World Championships slated to be held in the coastal city of Mugla, Turkey, from October 6-8.

The wrestlers are accompanied by coach Mohammad Safdar Butt, who is also father of two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mohammad Inam. Inam, who will defend his title in Turkey, will feature in the 90kg while Asad, who holds a bronze medal in the Asian Beach Championships, will contest in the 80kg. Before leaving for Turkey Inam said that he would try his level best to perform in the competitions. However Inam was quick to add that no proper preparation had been made for the purpose.

“You know when we produced such a superb performance in the previous event in Turkey there should have been a proper plan and Pakistan should have fielded maximum number of grapplers in all the categories but we did not see any such move,” Inam said.

“I am thankful to Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) who backed me and arranged a practice area in Gujranwala and where I trained and hopefully will do better,” said Inam, who skipped Asian Games in Indonesia due to knee injury.

