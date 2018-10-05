QAT: Pacer Samiullah puts SNGPL in control

KARACHI: Left-arm pacer Samiullah Khan Niazi bowled disastrously to put holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in a strong position against National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on the second day of their four-day fifth round Pool A fixture of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) 2018-19 at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Thursday.

The 36-year old Samiullah, who had produced his career-best figures of 8-62 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against WAPDA here at the National Stadium last year, claimed 6-11 to dismiss NBP for only 44 in 17.3 overs their first innings in response to SNGPL’s first innings total of 265.

Tail-ender Mushtaq Ahmed top-scored 16 not out. After taking a 221-run lead SNGPL then accumulated 164 all out in their second innings to set a 386-run target for NBP who were 11 without loss at stumps. Hussain Talat (34) and experienced first-class cricketer Ali Waqasb made 25. Spinner Mohammad Asghar and Mushtaq Ahmed claimed four wickets each.

Meanwhile in the other outing of the same pool at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, Lahore Whites reached 228-5 in their first innings at stumps in response to Peshawar’s total of 295.

Ali Rafiq smashed solid 80 off 185 balls, smashing nine fours. Afaq Shahid (39*) and Ameer Hamza (36*) were at the crease when bails were drawn.

Altaf Ahmed and Sajid Khan claimed two wickets each.

At Diamond Club Ground Islamabad, Islamabad were bowled out for 543 in their first innings afterb starting the day at 342-2 against FATA. Rizwan Ali, who was batting on 109, fell for 135 which contained 13 fours.Mohammad Talha got 4-161 and Khushdil Shah claimed 3-42.

In reply at stumps FATA were 67-1 in their first innings.

At KRL Stadium Rawalpindi, after claiming a 76-run lead Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) were reeling at 91-6 in their second innings against Habib Bank Limited (HBL). Test pacers Junaid Khan and Umar Gul got two wickets each.

Earlier, in response to KRL’s first innings score of 235, HBL began their innings at 50-1 and were folded for 159. Umar Akmal top-scored 390—ball 33 which featured five fours. Skipper Imran Farhat remained not out on 29 which came off 60 balls and had two fours and one six. Paceman Sadaf Hussain got 4-54. Ali Shafiq and Sameen Gul claimed two wickets each.

In Pool B encounter here at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi Whites posted a huge 491 in their first innings against Rawalpindi after starting the day at 365-5. Stumper Mohammad Hassan smashed superb 70 which came off 102 balls and had 13 fours. Waqar Anwar made 47 and skipper Anwar Ali belted 31. Haseeb Azam, the paceman, got 4-71 while Syed Touseeq Shah and Mohammad Nawaz claimed three wickets each. Rawalpindi, in response, were 161-3 at close with skipper Umar Waheed batting on 75 which came off 174 balls and 13 fours. Mohammad Nawaz was with him at the other end of 39. Anwar Ali got 2-3.

At the Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi Wapda gained a 115-run lead when they reached 331-9 in their first innings after starting at 27-2 in response to ZTBL’s total of 216. Mohammad Saad scored 89 for which he faced 175 balls and had 12 fours. Test pacer Ehsan Adil (78*) and Mohammad Asif (34*) were still at the crease.