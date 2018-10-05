US not seeking war with Iran: general

WASHINGTON: The United States is not seeking conflict with Iran, the general overseeing America’s military involvement in the Middle East said Thursday, even as some Trump administration officials have stepped up rhetoric against Tehran. “I don’t think we’re seeking to go to war with Iran, and I don’t think that’s what we’re focused on,” General Joseph Votel, who heads the US Central Command, told Pentagon reporters. His comments came the day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US was terminating a 1955 friendship treaty with Iran reached under its pro-Western shah.