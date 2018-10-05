US soldier killed in Afghanistan

KABUL: A US soldier was “killed in action” in Afghanistan on Thursday, NATO said, marking the seventh American service member to die in the war-torn country this year. The soldier had been assigned to NATO’s Resolute Support mission, which trains and assists Afghan security forces. An investigation was under way into the soldier’s death, NATO said, without releasing their identity or details about where the incident took place. “We mourn and honour the sacrifice of our service member,” General Scott Miller, the top US and NATO commander in Afghanistan, said in a statement. Also Thursday, the Taliban issued a statement claiming it had blown up a US armoured vehicle in Garmser district in the southern province of Helmand, killing the soldiers on board.