Khamenei vows ‘never’ to allow Iran to bow

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed Thursday “never” to allow the Islamic republic to bow to the demands of its enemies, at a time of increased tensions between Tehran and Washington. “To entertain the idea, as desired by the enemy, that the only solution is to hand ourselves over to the enemy, is the worst act of treason towards the Iranian nation, and that will not happen,” Khamenei said in an address to tens of thousands of members of the Basij, an Islamic volunteer militia. “With God’s help, so long as I am alive and retain my capacities and with your help, I will never allow such a thing to happen,” he said in the speech at Tehran’s Azadi stadium.