Stop dancing, ‘get down to business’, Europe tells May

BRUSSELS: The jig’s up. It’s time for Theresa May to stop dancing around and get down to the business of negotiating Brexit, Europe warned on Thursday. Impatient EU leaders had grudgingly allowed time for the British prime minister to win over her own Conservative Party conference this week. But, with just two weeks to go until a crunch October 17 meeting on Britain’s Brexit divorce deal, patience is running out. In Britain, May’s Tory conference may be best remembered for her dance moves at the podium, but Brussels is still outraged that her foreign minister compared the EU club to the Soviet gulag.