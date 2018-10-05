Canada: Islamic veil allowed in legal hearing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MONTREAL: A judge cannot refuse to take testimony from a woman because she is wearing an Islamic veil, a court ruled on Wednesday. A citizen may wear any religious attire in a courtroom so long as their “religious beliefs are sincere” and they do not “conflict with another person’s constitutional rights,” the Quebec Court of Appeal ruled unanimously. Montrealer Rania El-Alloul, a Muslim, was expelled from a courtroom in 2015 for wearing a hijab. Judge Eliana Marengo of the Court of Quebec had cited a court ruling that every person must be “appropriately dressed” and compared El-Alloul’s headscarf “to a hat or sunglasses.” But Marengo did not take into account the right of El-Alloul “to religious expression,” the three appeals judges ruled.
