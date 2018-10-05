Fri October 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai
PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab
Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout
Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018
Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news
The power of LNG

The power of LNG
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

World

AFP
October 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

HIV-positive mother donates liver to save her child’s life

JOHANNESBURG: Faced with the only chance to save a child’s life, doctors in South Africa have performed a medical first — transplanting part of the liver from a HIV-positive mother to her HIV-negative child, it was announced Thursday. The doctors at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg revealed that, one year after the operation, the child may not have caught the virus from her new liver. The child had a terminal liver disease and would have died without the transplant. Medication given to the child “may have prevented the transmission of HIV. However, we will only know this conclusively over time,” said Jean Botha, chief surgeon at the university. The team of doctors performed the world’s first liver transplant from a mother living with HIV to her critically-ill HIV-negative child, who had been waiting 180 days for a donor.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds
Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate

Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate
Happy birthday PM Imran!

Happy birthday PM Imran!
Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Photos & Videos

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now