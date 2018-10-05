Fri October 05, 2018
World

REUTERS
October 5, 2018

Wife of Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib charged with money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR: The wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was charged with 17 money laundering offences on Thursday, as anti-graft agents investigate billions of dollars missing from state coffers.

Rosmah Mansor, criticised for her extravagant lifestyle as first lady of Malaysia, and Najib, are at the centre of a wide-ranging graft probe launched after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s stunning election victory in May. Najib faces 32 charges from money laundering to abuse of power and criminal breach of trust over billions of dollars that went missing from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

He has denied any wrongdoing. It was not clear if the charges against Rosmah relate to 1MDB, but Rosmah’s arrest came after three rounds of questioning by anti-graft agents over 1MDB, from which US authorities say over $4.5 billion was misappropriated.

Last Wednesday, Rosmah was questioned for nearly 13 hours. After spending a night in detention following her arrest by anti-graft investigators on Wednesday, Rosmah entered a Kuala Lumpur court on Thursday flanked by dozens of armed police officers, and smiling, waving and blowing kisses at the media. Rosmah was charged with 17 counts under the anti-money laundering law.

