Fri October 05, 2018
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

Sharif family's sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players' list revealed!

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

The power of LNG

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

World

AFP
October 5, 2018

Pence paints China as enemy in US election

WASHINGTON: Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday accused China of aggression in areas from security to trade as he portrayed the Asian power as a villain interfering in US elections.

“To put it bluntly, President Trump’s leadership is working; China wants a different American president,” Pence said in a speech at the Hudson Institute, a conservative Washington think tank. “There can be no doubt — China is meddling in America’s democracy.”

The administration’s offensive on China comes as a cloud hangs over Trump with an investigation into whether his campaign colluded with Russia to swing the 2016 presidential election in the Republican real estate tycoon’s favor.But Pence said: “As a senior career member of our intelligence community recently told me, what the Russians are doing pales in comparison to what China is doing across this country.”

Pence’s sharply worded address comes days before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due to visit China on a trip focused on nuclear diplomacy with North Korea — an area on which the United States still seeks Beijing’s cooperation.

Trump has “made clear that we’ll levy even more tariffs, with the possibility of substantially more than doubling that number, unless a fair and reciprocal deal is made,” Pence said. He lashed out at China for focusing its retaliatory tariffs on states vital to the Republicans’ electoral chances.

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds

Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate

Happy birthday PM Imran!

Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

