Photo exhibition at PNCA today

Islamabad : International Photographic Council (IPC) and All Pakistan Photojournalist Association in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of Arts is organising 1st International Photo Exhibition and United Nations Award ceremony today (Friday) the PNCA, says a press release.

According to chief organiser and APPA President Sajjad Haider, IPC chief for South Asia and Middle East, Muzammil Izhar Siddiqi will preside over the event while Director General, PNCA, Jamal shah, will be the guest of honour.