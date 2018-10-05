Awareness campaigns about Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat ordered

Islamabad :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday ordered the launch of awareness campaigns about the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat saying this will help more and more people get free and quick relief against government organisations over maladministration.

He issued the order during a visit to the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat here.

The president was briefed about the functions and activities of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat.

Wafaqi Mohtasib Syed Tahir Shahbaz and senior officers were present on the occasion.

The president said the institution of Wafaqi Mohtasib had a very important role in the provision of free and speedy justice to the people in matters related to government organisations.

"The provision of expeditious and inexpensive justice is the constitutional responsibility of the government," he said.

The president called for the use of the latest information technology tools to improve the service delivery in this respect.

He appreciated the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s role for the resolution of complaints at the proverbial doorstep of the complainants in many districts under the Outreach Complaint Resolution System.

The president expressed satisfaction with the initiatives of the Wafaqi Mohtasib to examine issues and suggest remedial measures for improvement in the working of government organisations.

He also commended the steps taken by the Wafaqi Mohtasib for improvement in living conditions in jails especially for women and children.

The president said there was a need for working towards the protection of child rights in addition to discouraging domestic violence against children.