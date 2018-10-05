Appointed

LAHORE: The Punjab government has appointed Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar as Vice-Chairperson of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab. Waseem Akhtar carries Engineering and MBA degrees from prestigious educational institutions of UK and Singapore. He has extensive experience in the field of IT and power generation. He has travelled abroad widely and fully understands the problems of Overseas Pakistanis. Notification in this regard has been issued by the Punjab government.