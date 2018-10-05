Dialogue on religious harmony

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Religious scholars from different faiths emphasised that people of all faiths enjoy complete harmony and tolerance among them in Pakistan and had been living with love and unity for decades. Addressing an interfaith dialogue titled Equal Citizenship held at local church on Thursday, the representatives of different religions underlined that in Pakistan minorities faced no threats and fears from the followers of other religions. The dialogue was participated by noted scholars and leaders from different religions.
