Verdict reserved in LPC ex-head case

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court bench Thursday reserved verdict on a petition moved by former head of Lahore Parking Company (LPC) Hafiz Mian Nauman challenging his possible arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an alleged scam of the company.

In this case, the bench had already granted pre-arrest bail to Nauman and restrained the bureau from arresting him. During the Thursday’s hearing, the bench asked the NAB to present record of the investigation against the petitioner and complaints filed with the bureau against the parking company.

However, a NAB prosecutor told the bench that investigation had been launched against the misappropriation in public sector companies, including the Lahore Parking Company. He said the apex court had taken suo motu against the corruption in public sector companies working in Punjab. He said Nauman was chairman of the parking company when it was established in 2013. He said three out of five other arrested suspects had confessed to misappropriation in the company’s financial affairs.

The prosecutor said the petitioner and other suspects were guilty of causing a loss of over Rs1 billion to the national exchequer. He requested the court to withdraw its stay order and allow the NAB to arrest the petitioner.

Nauman’s counsel said his client was elected MPA in 2013 and later given an honorary position of Lahore Parking Company’s chairman. He said Nauman being chairman of the company never withdrew any emolument and used to attend its board’s meetings on ceremonial basis.

He pointed out that the petitioner had resigned from the chairmanship of the LPC on December 30, 2016. The counsel argued that the company lawfully awarded contracts of parking lots in a transparent manner and strictly observed procurement rules. He said the NAB initiated an unlawful inquiry into the parking contracts issued by the company.

After both sides concluded their arguments, the bench reserved its verdict on the petition. smog: A tuberculosis patient has approached the Supreme Court questioning failure of the government authorities to implement recommendations by a smog commission formed by the court.

Salahuddin Ahmad, lungs patient, contends through Advocate Sheraz Zaka that Punjab chief secretary and secretary environment failed to perform their statutory obligations. He said that the respondents, including deputy commissioners of the relevant districts, should be held liable for not performing their duties.

The petitioner stated that entire Punjab province is adversely affected by the spillover effects of smog. He pleaded that the right of protection of environment emerged from the right to life, liberty and dignity under Article 9 & 14 of the Constitution.