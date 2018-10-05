Survey of 728 colleges starts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Higher Education Department has started survey of colleges. The survey of 728 colleges is being carried out across the province. The survey consists of 47 pages and it includes information about number of students, condition of buildings, state of rooms and restrooms and occupied and vacant posts of teachers. The survey will get information about the budgets of the colleges.
