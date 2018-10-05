65 luxury vehicles with fake registration impounded

LAHORE: With reference to its Intelligent Traffic Management System, Punjab Safe Cities Authority has released it traffic observations and violations statistics of September.

The electronic challan was initiated on the order of Lahore High Court to implement the traffic laws. A crackdown on the vehicles with false registration was consolidated and 65 luxury vehicles were impounded for having no or fake registration numbers while their owners were booked accordingly. During the suspicious vehicle screening, 23,113 vehicles were monitored and then probed by the integrated ground teams from both police and City Traffic Police Lahore. Action was taken against 1,244 vehicles devoid of vehicle registration number display. The number of black listed vehicles in the previous month remained 254.

Meanwhile, on an average, 5,000 e-challans are issued on a daily basis just on the violation of traffic signal in the first phase. PSCA e-challan imposes fines in accordance with Motor Vehicle Ordinance and Regulations, Section 116-A. PSCA cams also record quality of services along with the attendance of traffic wardens on duty.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 840 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. As many as 838 people were injured while 539 of them were badly injured and removed to hospitals. Slightly injured victims were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.