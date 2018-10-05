Fri October 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai
PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab
Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout
Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018
Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news
The power of LNG

The power of LNG
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

65 luxury vehicles with fake registration impounded

LAHORE: With reference to its Intelligent Traffic Management System, Punjab Safe Cities Authority has released it traffic observations and violations statistics of September.

The electronic challan was initiated on the order of Lahore High Court to implement the traffic laws. A crackdown on the vehicles with false registration was consolidated and 65 luxury vehicles were impounded for having no or fake registration numbers while their owners were booked accordingly. During the suspicious vehicle screening, 23,113 vehicles were monitored and then probed by the integrated ground teams from both police and City Traffic Police Lahore. Action was taken against 1,244 vehicles devoid of vehicle registration number display. The number of black listed vehicles in the previous month remained 254.

Meanwhile, on an average, 5,000 e-challans are issued on a daily basis just on the violation of traffic signal in the first phase. PSCA e-challan imposes fines in accordance with Motor Vehicle Ordinance and Regulations, Section 116-A. PSCA cams also record quality of services along with the attendance of traffic wardens on duty.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 840 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. As many as 838 people were injured while 539 of them were badly injured and removed to hospitals. Slightly injured victims were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds
Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate

Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate
Happy birthday PM Imran!

Happy birthday PM Imran!
Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Photos & Videos

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now