Budget to reflect vision of new Pakistan: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting in his office on Thursday and reviewed the provincial budget for remaining eight months and annual development programme of the current fiscal year.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that people will be given relief within the resources and the first budget of the PTI government will truly depict the vision of a new Pakistan. It is imperative to increase the provincial resources for facilitating the masses as this would enhance the investment and the people’s problems could also be solved. He said that steps would be adopted to reduce the unnecessary expenditures and development of backward areas will be given importance in the ADP.

Senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that out-of-the-box solutions should also be considered for moving forward and innovative steps should be taken for facilitating the investors. Teachers’ respect: Usman Buzdar has said that role of teachers in the life of the students is pivotal as they give directions to students’ thinking and help to enhance the intellectual ken as well.

That is why teachers enjoy important status in society, he said. In his message, the chief minister said that respect of teachers is binding on all of us so we should reiterate that teachers’ respect will be ensured at all costs.

The nations that give respect and honour to the teachers make progress. “I owe my position in life to the hard work of my teachers and I pay rich tributes to the teachers who have always guided me on every occasion, he said.

Senator-elect: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Senator-elect Dr Shahzad Waseem called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday. The chief minister congratulated him on becoming the member of the Senate and extended good wishes to him.