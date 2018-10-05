Good decision

The PTI-led government has finally imposed the ban on purchase of property and car by non-filers. It was indeed good to know that the newly elected government is taken steps for the promotion of the documented economy. The PML-N took a laudable step when it proposed this restriction in the last budget. Now, the authorities concerned should introduce an easy-to-access tutorial to educate people how to file their returns.

The main issue is that many people are paying taxes (in form of withholding tax) but are unable to submit their tax certificates to the FBR. The government should ask the FBR to provide round-the-clock assistance to people so that they can file returns conveniently.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi