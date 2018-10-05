Digital attendance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The University of Sindh has launched biometric attendance system for employees across all campuses except its main campus. It is an excellent initiative taken by the varsity as it will help monitor the attendance of employees.
It is believed that this technology will diminish employees’ absenteeism. However, the university must introduce this new system in its main Jamshoro campus.
Imtiaz Junejo
Hyderabad
