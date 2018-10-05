Policies don’t change

The government changes but the policies remain the same. The formal PML-N-led government maintained a balanced relationship with both Iran and Saudi Arabia. And that neutrality should remain forever. It is true that Saudi Arabia has differences with Iran.

However, while making deals and urging Saudi Arabia to participate in Pakistan’s venture, the newly elected government must not ignore Iran. Pakistan may get economic assistance from Saudi Arabia, but not at the cost of the country’s relationship with Iran. Pakistan should remain neutral.

Mujtaba Haider

Islamabad