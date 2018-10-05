Not a doctor

Tribal Areas (formerly called Fata), the home to a population of roughly 3.18 million people, witnessed the devastating effects of the war on terror which didn’t only claim the lives of thousands of civilians, but also destroyed the region’s infrastructure. A number of hospitals were destroyed during prolong militancy in Fata and the availability of physicians remained limited to agency headquarters hospitals (AHQ). As a result, many quacks centres were established across the area. People from far flung areas used to visit these medical facilities run by underqualified professionals. Incidents of negligence occur every year, but, unfortunately, remain unreported. This menace has led to the outbreak of Hepatitis B and C due to intake of substandard medicines advised by the quacks.

Now as the tribal areas have been merged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government must take action against quackery clinics in tribal areas. The provincial government should also ensure best healthcare facilities in the local hospitals in the affected areas. It is necessary to provide awareness in the schools and community as a whole so that the people may avoid quacks and report to the authorities concerned.

Shah Fahad

Landi Kotal