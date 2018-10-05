Energy conservation

Despite the previous government’s claims that it has achieved the desired level of electricity generation, uninterrupted supply of electricity is still a dream. While electricity is available in posh and elite areas, far flung and remote areas are still deprived of electricity. The new government claims to provide electricity to the areas where power theft is negligible. The amount of electricity which is stolen only increases the loss on the national exchequer and add burden to consumers.

Since the PTI-led government has introduced austerity drives, it should also come up with a plan for electricity conservation. In Pakistan, shops and markets remain opened until midnight. The government should allow shops to open until 7pm on weekdays and 10pm on weekend. This step will not only reduce the overall electricity consumption, but will also avoid unnecessary increase in circular debt.

Sohail Zafar

Rawalpindi