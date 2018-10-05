They do no harm

There has been an unprecedented increase in the incidents of violence against doctors in government hospitals. Most cases occur when a single doctor is on call or in the ward at night and is outnumbered by aggressive attendants of patients. This leads to unwanted situations. I have also been a victim of assault and was helpless in front of the mob who won’t even listen to me or try to understand how things work. They blame the doctors for their patients’ serious condition, and curse and criticise doctors who treats patients with utmost care. The working environment is stressful for a young doctor in the overly crowded, tertiary care hospitals and long duty hours further add to their woes.

Moreover, if doctors have been negligent, a complaint against them should be submitted to the relevant authorities. This culture of beating or threatening doctors should be condemned. The PTI government should take some serious measures regarding the security of doctors working under duress in the already overburdened public hospitals. Also the electronic and print media, instead of tarnishing the image of doctors should portray their positive image to society clearing the gross misconceptions about them.

Dr Saad Riaz

Mardan