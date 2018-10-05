Don’t neglect mental health

It was heartrending to know that two singers of Balochistan committed suicide after struggling with depression. The young singers stressed over the sale of their song albums. It should be mention that there has been an acute rise in suicide cases. This is because there is no government-backed facility in the country which can help people have good mental health. The number of psychiatrists in Pakistan is in hundreds.

The healthcare authorities have to look into this matter. Medical health facilities should be established and free-of-cost counseling sessions should be provided to people who are under any kind of stress or are dealing with mental depression.

Irshad Hameed

Washuk