Teachers’ Day

World Teachers’ Day is observed annually on October 5. There is no denying the fact that teachers play a vital role in the growth of a nation. The entire system of education of any nation is heavily reliant on teachers and it crumbles like a house of cards if teachers fail to deliver. The profession of teaching is totally different from other professions because teachers have to groom and train the future generations of a nation. Teachers are the agents of change. They are a source of inspiration for their students. It is regrettable that in our country the teaching profession is considered a low-profile job. At present, teachers have been subjected to various types of administrative and political persecutions. Some are even unable to avail their annual leaves. Instead of issuing token statements on this day, the relevant authorities should try to do something concrete to ameliorate the concerns of teachers.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali