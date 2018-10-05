Fri October 05, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2018

Agreement inked for promotion of e-Rozgar

Islamabad: The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) signed a memorandum of understanding for the promotion of training in freelancing and e-Rozgaar.

The two organisations will work together for training graduates and undergraduates in Pakistan to learn computer skills and use freelancing portals. Freelancing, working from home online and earning reasonable sums of money is fast spreading across the globe. Pakistan already stands at third place in the financial earning from freelancing.

Under the MoU, the PITB will prepare the curriculum and also design a training programme of freelancing in Pakistan. It will also provide master trainers for the said training. The NAVTTC will run the freelancing courses in its partner institutes all across the country. Only the institutes fulfilling the minimum eligibility criteria of the NAVTTC will be selected as partners in the said programme. It will also provide stipend to the persons seeking training in freelancing.

Both organisations will train a total of 13,000 persons in the field of freelancing each year. A total of 5,000 graduate trainees and 8,000 undergraduate trainees will be produced annually under the NAVTTC's assisted programme. Awareness will be created amongst the educated people to join such training courses so that maximum benefit may be achieved.

