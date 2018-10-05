Senate body orders ministry to resolve PhD degree issue

Islamabad: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Thursday assured a Senate committee of the early resolution of the issue regarding the long delay in the award of PhD degrees to the National University of Modern Languages students.

The assurance was made during a meeting of the Senate standing committee on federal education and professional training here.

Senator Rahila Magsi chaired the meeting, while senators Meher Taj Roghani, Najma Hameed, Gul Bashra, Rukhsana Zuberi and Nauman Wazir Khattak and the representatives of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Higher Education Commission, National Commission for Human Development, Federal Directorate of Education and other attached departments of the education ministry attended the meeting.

Some NUML students told the committee members that the university had been denying them PhD degrees for six years. They said they're been pushed from pillar to post for relief but to no avail.

The chair took a serious note of the matter and directed the education ministry to resolve it without delay. The ministry sought one week time for the purpose. The NAVTTC representative underlined the need for provision of new equipment to technical institutions saying this will give students modern training and thus, increasing employment opportunities for them. He stressed the need of 80 per cent practical training at the NAVTCC institutions.

The official said the skill development sector had the capacity of generating 1.5 million jobs every year but it was producing far less skilled workers than that. He said the NAVTTC was providing training in five sectors.

Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak said the European Union had given million of Euros worth of aid to the NAVTTC. He said the NAVTTC should focus attention on practical work in its technical institutions instead of curriculum.

The senator said the major reason for the country's declining exports was the availability of fewer skilled workers. He asked the NAVTTC to work in four provinces. On the suggestion of Nauman Wazir, the chair asked the HEC to focus on the development of academia-industry linkage.

A sub-committee was formed for the purpose under the chairmanship of Nauman Wazir. The Inter-Board of Committee of Chairman (IBCC), secretary briefed senators about the role of the IBCC and said it had different role from the HEC’s. The committee asked the IBCC to resolve the issues facing students in getting equivalence certificates for their degrees.

The IBCC secretary said on average, five complaints were receiving on a daily basis. The chair directed him to ensure the speedy resolution of complaints. FBISE chairman Dr Ikram Ali Malik briefed the committee on the role of the federal board.

Nauman Wazir said 18th Constitutional Amendment had many flaws which needed to be addressed. He demanded the ministry of education to come up with recommendations for the grey areas created by the 18th Constitutional Amendment.