Two injured in Jamrud grenade attack

JAMRUD: Two persons including a girl sustained injuries in a hand grenade attack on a hujra (male guesthouse) on the Pak-Afghan Highway on Thursday, official sources said. They said unidentified people lobbed a hand grenade into the Hujra of one, Naeem. As a result of explosion, one Wahid and six-month-old Mahnoor got multiple injuries. They were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar. The Levies personnel lodged first information report against the unidentified people and conducted a search operation in the area.
