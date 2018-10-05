PDWP approves five projects in various sectors

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved five projects pertaining to different sectors including health, roads, energy & power, finance, urban development and multi-sectoral development sectors for the uplift of the province.

A meeting of the PDWP held under the chairmanship of Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, the additional chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, considered eight projects out of which five were approved for execution with an estimated cost of Rs2271.334 million. The meeting was attended by its members and respective administrative secretaries, said a handout.

The forum deferred two projects for inadequate designs, while one was withdrawn. The approved projects in the Health sector were upgrading of Basic Health Unit Shewa Rural Health Centre in Swabi district and establishment of Nowshera Medical College, Nowshera.

In the Energy & Power sector, the approved project was the purchase of land for Matiltan HPP Swat (84 MW) (HDF Funded).

The approved project of Finance sector was "Capacity building & strengthening of the Finance Department". Similarly, in Urban Development sector, "Revision of the Project PC-II of the Project Readiness Financing (PRF) for KP cities improvement Project" was approved.