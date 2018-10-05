Fri October 05, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2018

Court stops appointment process at KTH

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has stayed the appointment process for the post of in-charge of the newly established gastroenterology unit in Khyber Teaching Hospital and allowed Dr Sheema Khan to continue as head of the ward till disposal of the case.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Muhammad Ibrahim stayed the appointment process. The bench issued the notice to the chairman Board of Directors and hospital director to submit a reply in the case.

The court passed the stay order in a writ petition filed by Dr Sheema Khan through her lawyer Asad Jan against the appointment to the post. During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner submitted that Dr Sheema Khan was the first female gastroenterologist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also had a speciality in medicines. He informed that the petitioner was serving as assistant professor in the medical ward of the KTH.

The counsel contended that when the gastroenterology unit in Khyber Teaching Hospital was established, the Board of Governors of the KTH, notified her as in-charge of the ward she was a highly qualified doctor in gastroenterology. The lawyer submitted that dean of the Khyber Medical College interfered in the appointment process of BOGs as to adjust his near and dear on the post. He further argued that despite the petitioner notification on the post, an advertisement was issued on September 11 for the head of the department, which was challenged in the court.

