Govt revisiting CPEC agreements: Firdous Shamim

KARACHI: The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, criticized the PML-N government for contracting the CPEC in haste and without due diligence and the federal government is now reviewing those projects. Naqvi was addressing as the chief guest at the eighth CPEC Sustainable Shipping, Logistics Conference organized by The Professionals Network.
Naqvi said CPEC is undoubtedly a game changer for this region but we have to protect our interests too. The CPEC projects have to be revisited in the larger interest of our country as well as for China.
