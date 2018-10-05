Council of Business Leaders formed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted the Council of Business Leaders comprising 22 members. The PM would be the chairperson while the minister for commerce nominated as president.

The Ministry of Commerce has issued the notification of the council which includes the names of Muhammad Ali, Tibba Bashir, Ali Muhammad, Shahid Soorati, Musadiq Zulqurnain, Seema Aziz, Azam Farooqi, Shahid Abdullah, Babar Anwar, Khawaja Babar, Baydat Naz Khan, Ibrar Hassan, Saqib Sheerazi, Shahid Hussain, Usman Khalid, Waheed Sameena, Rizawan Almas, Haider Afaq Tiwana, Asif Pir Zarq Khan and Abdur Rauf.

Commerce secretary would be the secretary of Council of Business Leaders. The council has given the representation to the business community, so they can give feedback regarding the Trade investment tarrif and taxes policy of government.