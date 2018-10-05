Fri October 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai
PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab
Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout
Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018
Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news
The power of LNG

The power of LNG
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Top Story

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
October 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM directs finance ministry to facilitate IT skilled experts in payments

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Finance Ministry for devising a mechanism to streamline and facilitate Information Technology (IT) experts in payments for their expertise.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a briefing on Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication on Thursday at Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The briefing was attended by Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for IT & Telecom Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Law Minister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider, Adviser to PM Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Secretary IT Maroof Afzal, and Secretary Privatisation Rizwan Malik and senior officers.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the mandate of the Ministry, role of various attached departments and organisations, the existing outlook of IT & telecom sector in the country and its contribution along with ways and means to capitalize the huge potential existing in the IT sector. Secretary IT also highlighted various milestones achieved by the Ministry since its inception.

Discussing the issues faced by young entrepreneurs in the IT sector, the Prime Minister directed the Finance Minister for devising a mechanism to streamline and facilitate IT experts in payments for their expertise. On e-governance and introducing paper-less culture in offices, the Prime Minister expressed serious concern over negligible progress in some important ministries towards employing e-solutions for conducting official business.

In this context the Prime Minister said that he will soon chair meeting of Digitization Transformation Committee which could never take place since formation of the Committee. Taking ownership of the e-office initiative, he said that the Prime Minister’s Office would take the lead towards e-office to be followed by all the ministries.

The Prime Minister also tasked Dr. Ishrat Hussain to formulate a comprehensive road map with delineated timelines to ensure transformation towards paper-less culture in all ministries and departments of the federal government.

Discussing issues related to telecom sector and license renewals, it was decided that a committee will be constituted in consultation with the Minister for Finance and the Minister for IT. Minister of Finance will chair the committee.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds
Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate

Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate
Happy birthday PM Imran!

Happy birthday PM Imran!
Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Photos & Videos

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now