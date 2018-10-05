Fri October 05, 2018
October 5, 2018

SC directs getting govt houses vacated in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed authorities to expedite the process of vacating federal government residents from illegal occupants in Karachi.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, also sought detailed compliance report from the authorities concerned. During course of proceedings, the additional attorney general (AGP) apprised the bench authorities were yet to recover property of billions of rupees from the occupants.

The Housing and Works secretary apprised the court that the government had vacated 386 out of 563 residential units in the federal capital. The bench instructed the Rangers director general and Inspector General of Police, Sindh to take action after an earlier deadline granted to the residents of over 4,400 residential units expired on October 1. Subsequently, the bench while summoning the complete details of cases pending before the trial court, also set a 15-day deadline to pass the verdict in residential disputes.

Many houses meant for federal government employees in Karachi have been illegally occupied by retired employees, widows and families of deceased employees and other private persons.

