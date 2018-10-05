Scrabble Champions Trophy action begins from today

KARACHI: The inaugural edition of Shangrila Scrabble Champions Trophy will be played at Arts and Science Academy from Friday (today) to Sunday.

The Champions Trophy will see Pakistan’s top 26 players competing for top honours. The 26 players will qualify to compete in the tournament on the basis of their national ratings.Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) is organising the event. According to PSA, at least five current and former national champions are in the race for the title.

A total of 27 games will be played over three days.The tournament has been arranged to give practice to the players ahead of the World Scrabble Championship, which is scheduled to be held in Torquay, England, from October 20 to 28.